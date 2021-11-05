Six shopping malls sealed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The district administration arrested 29 managers and shopkeepers and sealed six shopping malls and eight grocery stores for not observing the coronavirus protocols.
Officials said the managers were arrested and the malls were sealed for not vaccinating the staff or providing the services to the customers without checking their vaccination certificates. The administration said that commercial centres have been directed to check vaccination certificates before providing services to the customers.
The traders have been warned that action would be taken against those violating the vaccination policy that has made it mandatory to check the certificates before allowing customers to the commercial centres.
KASUR: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmed on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Child...
LAHORE: The meat safety team of Punjab Food Authority has foiled an attempt to supply 760kg dead and sick chicken in...
KARACHI: Geo TV’s iconic serial “Khuda Aur Mohabbat”, which set many invincible records of popularity in...
FAISALABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said that his party will stage a march against the government at D...
SUKKUR: The relatives of a deceased woman, who was killed on Wednesday in an accident by a car of the PPP MPA’s son...
SUKKUR: The relatives of a deceased woman staged a sit-in on the Indus Highway against her killing by police gunman of...