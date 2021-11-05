Opposition to attend Parliament’s National Security panel meeting

ISLAMABAD: The opposition has decided to attend Parliamentary National Security Committee (PNSC) meeting on Monday at the Parliament House. It is likely the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, outgoing ISI chief Lt General Faiz Hameed and other top security officials will also attend the meeting.

The Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, and other leaders of opposition have also been invited. It is uncertain if Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in the meeting.

Leader of the PDM in Senate Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar told The News on Thursday evening that the decision to attend the PNSC meeting was made to hear the authorities and government on sensitive issues pertaining to national security and apprise them of the point of view of people at large on subjects the government lacks understanding of.

Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar made it clear that the opposition wouldn’t give the government any opportunity to misguide the officials and people on sensitive issues. He earlier had a detailed meeting with former prime minister and leader of opposition in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani in his parliamentary chamber.

It was also attended by PPP Parliamentary Group leader in upper house of Parliament Senator Sherry Rehman and Senator Haji Hidayatullah. Tarrar said the opposition groups in the two houses and especially in Senate have decided to forge unity and to act in unison in the upcoming sessions of the two houses of Parliament and in its joint sitting.

The PML-N senator said that the opposition in Senate will make its presence felt in the house to the government by giving it tough time in the session commencing today (Friday). He said that all the opposition groups are unanimous not to let the government tarnish democracy by legislating frivolous laws.

According to Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, the meeting discussed various national issues, including the in-camera meeting of the PNSC and agenda for the Senate session. While discussing the political situation, they expressed dismay about the policies of the government and its failure in addressing the grievances of people. They decided to evolve a joint strategy in dealing with the government and its agenda. Tarrar later reported the understanding reached in the meetings with Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani to the PML-N leadership in London and had in-depth consultations with former federal finance minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar.