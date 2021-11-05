Jokhio murder: MPA Jam Owais surrenders to police

KARACHI: The Sindh MPA accused of beating Nazim Jokhio to death for recording the former’s hunting expedition of houbara bustard along with Arab hunters has surrendered to the Malir Police.
MPA Sindh Assembly Jam Owais was nominated in case Fir no 457/21 of Memon Goth Police Station. The family of the deceased Nazim Jokhio had been staging protests in Thatta and Karachi against the gruesome murder. The CM Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, had taken notice of the protests and had directed the police to get the FIR registered as desired by Nazim’s family.
