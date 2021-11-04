NA speaker summons meeting of MPs panel on national security

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar has summoned the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security on November 8 with an agenda of briefing on current issues of national security.

The top military officials will brief the Parliamentary Committee on National Security on the matter of the national security. The National Assembly secretariat has sent the invitation to Parliamentary leaders of the all the parliamentary parties in both the houses of the senate, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, BNP Chief Akhtar Mengal, Maulana Asad Mehmood of JUI (F), Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema of PML-Q, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM-Pakistan, Khalid Magsi of BAP, Ghuos Buksh Mehar of GDA, Amir Haider Khan of ANP, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed of Awami Muslim League, federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Ijaz Shah, Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mehmood, Dr Shireen Mazari and Shibli Faraz.

Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan and SAPM on National Security Moed Yousaf will be special invitees. Besides, the chief ministers of all the four provinces, president and prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as chief minister Gilgit Baltistan were also invited for the meeting as a special guests.

In addition, all the members of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Defense were also invited to attend the meeting. Previously meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security was held in July, in which the DG ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed briefed on the situation in Kashmir and Afghanistan, internal and external security situation, and the challenges due to the evolving nature of developments in the region.