Army, SSGC play goalless draw

RAWALPINDI: Army and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) played a goalless draw in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) match at the Municipal Stadium.
Both the teams fought hard, making all-out efforts to break the ice. Army initiated several attacks as did SSGC but to no avail.
Army missed three corners and two were wasted by SSGC. Zainul Abideen (Army) and Noor Muhammad (SSGC) received yellow cards.
Referee Adnan Anjum supervised the match while Shahid Hussain and Muzammil Hussain assisted him.
