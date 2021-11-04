Siraj objects to PM’s address

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has demanded PM Imran Khan compare the per capita income, welfare services and facilities enjoyed by the people in western countries with the poor in Pakistan before comparing the heavy inflation in the country with the western world. He alleged that the prime minister had not presented the complete picture of western countries in his address to the nation. Addressing a meeting of the party central leadership at Mansoora on Wednesday, Sirajul Haq said “actually the prices of food commodities are less even in poor country like Afghanistan as compared to our country. Inflation and unemployment rates are higher in Pakistan as compared to all countries in the region.” He announced that JI would launch a march of unemployed youths towards Islamabad on November 28. He appealed to the people to help the JI to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state.