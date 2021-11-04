Three suffer burns in oil warehouse blaze

Three people sustained burn injuries in a fire that erupted at an oil warehouse in the Mawach Goth area of the city on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out at a warehouse located in Brohi Muhalla in Mawach Goth. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and volunteers from the Edhi Foundation reached the site for the rescue operation.

A total of three fire tenders were able to douse the fire after one-and-a-half hours. Three people were injured in the incident who were shifted to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi. The injured were identified as Sain Buksh, Mohsin and Rasool Khan.

The fire gutted the warehouse and also caused damage to a trailer truck and a motorcycle parked near the building. The watchman of the warehouse told police that one of the injured persons, Mohsin, was the owner of the warehouse and the fire erupted accidentally.

As petrol was kept in the warehouse, the fire broke out with explosion. Police said initial investigations suggested that the fire had broken out accidentally and they would register a case if they found any criminal act behind the blaze.

Separately, a youth sustained burn injuries in Korangi’s Zaman Town area. He was shifted to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. The injured man was identified as 22-year-old Shahzad, son of Abul Hassan. Police said the victim was trying to take petrol out of a motorcycle when it suddenly caught fire and injured him.