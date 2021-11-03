Security plan issued for cricket matches with West Indies team

Sindh Police Security Division chief Maqsood Ahmed on Monday issued a foolproof security plan for the upcoming cricket matches with the West Indies Women cricket team.
He said they had prepared a comprehensive fool-proof security plan in connection with the matches to be played between the Pakistan and West Indies women cricket teams at the National Stadium, Karachi.
The plan was devised in a meeting, which was chaired by DIG Security & Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed and attended by senior officers of police, army, Rangers and PCB along with other stakeholders.
About 500 personnel of the Security Division, including 368 SSU commandos will perform security duties along with personnel from other law enforcement agencies at the National Stadium, Karachi Airport, routes, hotels and other areas, while sharp shooters will also be deployed at sensitive points. A specialized command and control bus will also be stationed at the National Stadium to monitor the law and order in the surroundings of the stadium.
