Protests won’t stop until ‘selected’ is sent home: Bilawal

SUKKUR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said the protests against the incumbent PTI government will not stop unless ‘selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan is sent home.

He said the party will soon inform the people about the new strategy of protests against unprecedented inflation and unemployment. He said the PTI government has made life of the poor miserable.

He said the PPP held historic protests on October 29 against the inflation in all the districts of the country, adding the people of Pakistan, who participated in the protests, rejected Imran Khan.

He said today, parents are unable to send their children to school due to high inflation, while the people cannot buy expensive medicines for ailing family members. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, along with Special Assistant to the CM for HSD and Katchi Abadis Liaquat Ali Askani, on Monday arrived at the Moen-jo-Daro airport and later visited Union Council 9, Mohalla Riali Bagh, Larkana.

The PPP chairman held a meeting with the office-bearers of the union council, where he explored issues and problems and directed them to resolve the issues of the citizens. He ordered SACM for HSD and Katchi Abadis Liaquat Ali Askani to prepare a comprehensive plan to regularise all the kachi abadis in Larkana. PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, Sohail Anwar Sial, Syed Zia Abbas Shah, Khursheed Junejo and Jamil Soomro also accompanied Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. The party sources said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has pledged to visit the all the union councils of his constituency.