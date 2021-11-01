No one sent out of meeting with PM: Ashrafi

LAHORE: Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said that no one was sent out of the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.
He said, "Things are moving towards the right direction and the government wants to settle the law and order issues amicably." Talking to the media in Lahore, he said the government wants to hammer out a permanent solution to the issues as peace is our objective. He said the interfaith harmony has been promoted in the era of incumbent government. He said that every Muslim is ready to sacrifice his life for Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW). He said the people are standing by our security forces.
