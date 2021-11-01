New battle for Ethiopian city

Nairobi: Ethiopian forces have mounted a fresh battle for the strategic northern city of Dessie, residents said Sunday, hours after Tigrayan rebels claimed to have taken control of it. The capture of Dessie by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on Saturday marked a new step in its offensive in the nearly year-long war, after it retook most of Tigray from federal forces in June and expanded its presence into neighbouring regions.