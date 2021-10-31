Govt should hold talks with TLP: Shehbaz

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said talks with the banned TLP was the best solution to the problem.

Talking to media Saturday outside court, Shehbaz said FIA made the same case on him, which the NAB made and failed to prove.

He said the rulers have not been able to do anything but political retaliation till today, adding Allah will do justice.