Iran-linked hackers breach Israeli internet firm

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Hackers believed to be linked to Iran have breached an Israeli internet hosting company, taking down several of its sites, local media reported.

The cyberattack hit websites including of Israeli public transport companies Dan and Kavim, a children’s museum and public radio’s online blog, with none of the sites available to users by midday on Saturday.

The hacking group known as Black Shadow claimed responsibility for the attack and published what it said was client data, including the names, email addresses and phone numbers of Kavim clients, on the Telegram messaging app.

"Hello Again! We have news for you," the hackers wrote in a message on Telegram on Friday night.