Iran-linked hackers breach Israeli internet firm

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Hackers believed to be linked to Iran have breached an Israeli internet hosting company, taking down several of its sites, local media reported.
The cyberattack hit websites including of Israeli public transport companies Dan and Kavim, a children’s museum and public radio’s online blog, with none of the sites available to users by midday on Saturday.
The hacking group known as Black Shadow claimed responsibility for the attack and published what it said was client data, including the names, email addresses and phone numbers of Kavim clients, on the Telegram messaging app.
"Hello Again! We have news for you," the hackers wrote in a message on Telegram on Friday night.
WASHINGTON: Toxic protein clusters thought responsible for the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease...
TBILISI: Georgians began casting ballots on Saturday in local election runoffs during a political crisis in the...
NICOSIA: Hundreds of protesters rallied in Cyprus on Saturday against corruption scandals swirling around the...
MEXICO CITY: A well-preserved Mayan canoe, estimated to be about 1,000 years old, has been found in Mexico during...
NAIROBI: Ethiopian forces retreated from Dessie, a strategic town in the Amhara region that borders Tigray, residents...
ROME: Leaders of the world’s major economies met on Saturday at the G20 summit in Rome, heading for a new deal on...