Nov 1 to be last date for submission of exam forms

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) on Saturday announced that November 1 will be last date for submitting online forms of special examination of Intermediate Part-I and II.

According to the spokesman, the date had been extended to facilitate the students. The students have been allowed to submit forms till Nov 1 without any additional charges. However, the forms submitted after the date and till Nov 9 would be charged a double fee. Similarly, the students can submit forms until 12 November with a triple fee, he said, adding that forms submitted after that would be charged a triple fee plus Rs200 per day till the last date of submission, which is 17 November.