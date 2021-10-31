Punjab govt holds Diwali celebrations

Lahore : The Punjab Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department, in collaboration with Bargad organisation, celebrated Diwali in a local hotel here. The celebrations featured burning of oil lamps, cake cutting, sweets and fruit distribution, vegetarian dinner and enthusiastic messages by dignitaries and leaders to show solidarity with the Hindu community in Pakistan.

The followers of different religions celebrated the event. They included Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine, Parliamentary Secretary for HR&MA Mahinder Pall Singh, the secretary and deputy secretary of HR&MA, Nadeem-ur-Rehman, and Muhammad Yousaf, MPAs Sadia Sohail, Bushra Butt and Uzma Kardar, and Bargad Executive Director Sabiha Shaheen. In his welcome note, Ijaz Alam Augustine said the Hindu community was integral part of Pakistan. “Our bouquet of diversity is incomplete without them,” he added. He said that the HR&MA Department was working hard to ensure rights to all the minorities and provide equal opportunities to them in all fields of life to progress and grow. He highlighted that HR&MA Department had been celebrating the Diwali for the last three years in collaboration with Bargad.

Mahinder Pall Singh briefed the participants about the history of Diwali, which signifies spiritual uplift and victory of light over darkness. The rituals normally last for five days, with the climax occurring on the third day that coincides with the darkest night of the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika. He said, “All the people living in Pakistan are one nation and joint celebrations like these are an important feature of celebrating the diversity we have as one nation.” Nadeem-ur-Rehman appreciated the joint celebrations of Diwali and said “A joint message from Pakistan would reach today to the whole world that we all are one nation and we all love and respect each other.” Other dignitaries also spoke during the joint celebrations of Diwali to spread a message of solidarity with members of other religions in Pakistan. The students from different universities also participated in the celebrations and for many it was a first time experience that led to greater understanding of Pakistan’s cultural richness.