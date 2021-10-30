Asim moves into HSC Squash Open quarter-finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan moved into the quarter-finals of the HSC Squash Open in Houston, United States, on Friday.

Fifth seed Asim, ranked 70th, defeated unseeded Peter Creed from Wales 12-10, 8-11, 10-12, 6-11 in 53 minutes in the pre-quarters. He is now to face top seed Cesar Salazar from Mexico in the quarter-final.