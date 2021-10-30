Farhan hits century to put KP ahead of Sindh

LAHORE: Sahibzada Farhan’s maiden first-class century and Israrullah’s breezy 160 put Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 73 runs ahead of Sindh on day three of their second round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

The pair put a solid 226 runs for the opening wicket and the partnership helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa take their points tally from the match to six.

Farhan smashed 13 fours and a six as he made 100 off 198 balls. The right-handed opener had to wait 54 innings to record his first century.

Israrullah smoked 19 fours and three sixes from 228 balls.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 440 for four in 127 overs with their captain Iftikhar Ahmed (81 not out) and wicketkeeper-batter Rehan Afridi (43 not out) at the crease.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, Balochistan’s Imam-ul-Haq smashed his sixth first-class ton as he scored 109 off 256 with 12 fours against Southern Punjab. The left-handed batter struck a 214-run opening partnership with Imran Butt, who missed a century by five runs when he was bowled by Muhammad Imran.

Imran also denied Haris Sohail a half-century as he got rid of the left-hander on 49.

On the last day of the match, Ayaz Tasawar and wicketkeeper-batter Bismillah Khan will resume Balochistan innings at 416 for four. Ayaz is unbeaten on 65 (eight fours) and Bismillah on 56 (nine fours).

Balochistan bagged three batting points as they were 302 for three after 100 overs.

Northern pacer Musa Khan followed-up his maiden five-fer in the last match with four for 61 to put his side ahead of Central Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium.