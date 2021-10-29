PNS ALAMGIR visits Egyptian port

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR Thursday visited Berenice Port of Egypt. Upon arrival, the ship was received by Berenice Base Commander and Defence Attache of Pakistan to Egypt.

During the stay at port, Pakistan Navy Mission Commander Commodore Azhar Mahmood and Commanding Officer of the Ship Captain Bilal Ahmed Sana called on Berenice Base Commander Brigadier General Waleed Attiya. During the interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed. The host dignitary acknowledged PN contributions to regional peace and maritime security. On the occasion, the Mission Commander conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, for the people of Egypt in general and the Egyptian Navy in particular.

As a return call, Berenice Naval Base Commander along with Egyptian Navy Southern Fleet officials also visited PNS ALAMGIR at the port. On completion of port visit, PNS ALAMGIR participated in Passage Exercise with Egyptian Navy Ship ALEXANDRIA.

Earlier, the ship also conducted the Passage Exercise with Japanese Navy Ship YUUGIRI in the Gulf of Aden during a visit to Berenice, Egypt. As associated support, the ship participated in Focused Operation MARE LIBERUM to counter piracy off the Gulf of Aden along with eight other navies under Combined Task Force-151.