‘ACES Meet 2021-2’: Senior Pak armed forces officers visit Pak-Turk air exercise

ISLAMABAD: The ‘Distinguished Visitors Day’ was observed on Thursday during the ongoing multinational air exercise “ACES Meet 2021-2” at an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), which was attended by the senior military officials.

Among the officers, were Air Vice Marshal Imtiaz Sattar (Cdr AFSC), Major General Asif Mehmood Goraya (GOC 3 Air Defence Div), Air Vice Marshal Shahid Mansoor Jehangiri (DG JO), Air Vice Marshal Kashif Qamar (DG Log), Air Vice Marshal Ikram Noor, Air Vice Marshal Asim Rashid Malik DG Aero (Engg) and Rear Admiral Naeem Sarwar (DG Public Relations, Pakistan Navy).

The Pakistan Air Force and Turkish Air Force are actively participating in the two-week long air exercise, which commenced from October 15, while the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan air forces are invited as observers.

The visiting senior officers of the armed forces appreciated the operational preparedness of the participating forces and conduct of the exercise. The exercise would further strengthen and promote the friendship and cooperation between the participating air forces, the PAF spokesman said. The military dignitaries from the participating countries were also present on the occasion.