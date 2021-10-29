Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH) best source of guidance: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the survival of the country lies in strengthening moral values and the Seerat (blessed life) of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is the best source of guidance for the moral values.

The Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority, he emphasised, is of key importance for improvement of ethics at the national level. “The authority will be instrumental in ensuring the application of aspects of Seeratun Nabi (SAW) in practical life through research at school, college, university, media and international level,” he noted.

Imran Khan maintained that broadcast materials such as plays, cartoons and films will be produced to educate the younger generation about their culture and history whereas, extensive work is being done in the country on Seeratun Nabi (SAW). He explained that the authority’s goal is to bring together local and international efforts by coordinating this work while the authority will also help end sectarian divisions.

Imran Khan observed this while chairing a progress review meeting on Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority. The meeting was attended by federal ministers Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Shafqat Mehmood, Dr Anis Ahmed, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali and Prof Ijaz Akram.

The meeting was briefed on the progress on the authority while the Authority Ordinance has been issued and the six-member board will be chaired by the prime minister himself, while the board members will include local and international researchers, the meeting was told in a briefing.

The prime minister contended that special care should be taken of merit in the appointment of members and that there should also be research on the Islamic family system and its positive effects on society. The authority will also help protect young people from rising

social and moral evils, such as drug use, the meeting was told. Meanwhile, Privatization Minister Muhammadmian Soomro and Finance Adviser Shaukat Tareen called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

Issues related to privatisation of loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were discussed during the meeting. The prime minister was apprised of the progress of privatisation of loss-making government units. The prime minister directed that all possible steps should be taken not only to sell the units but also to improve their efficiency to get maximum revenue from the privatisation process.