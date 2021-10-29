Peshawar Medical College organises Seerat moot

PESHAWAR: Noted religious scholar Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rahman from Islamabad said on Thursday that Islam stands for a fuller and in-depth understanding of the creation of universe.

“Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) encouraged and appreciated inventions and discoveries and told us that seeking knowledge is an ongoing activity as there is a person of superior learning over and above every scholar. Therefore, all the students and teachers should engage themselves in a ceaseless process of continuous learning, unearthing the new realities and adding to the body of knowledge, discoveries and inventions,” he said while speaking as chief guest to a mammoth gathering of the “Seeratun Nabi Conference” organised by the students’ literary society of Peshawar Medical & Dental College.

Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rahman emphasised on converting differences into diversity and hoped that both young men and women would be the best ambassadors of the peace and conciliation in their societies, as well as to serve their communities according to the teaching of or beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Earlier, the dean health sciences Prof Dr Hafeez-ur-Rahman welcomed the chief guest while the project director Prime University Prof Dr Zahoor Ahmad Swati gave a memento to the chief guest as a memory of his visit to the college. Female faculty member Prof Dr Sadia Haroon also spoke on the occasion.

Certificates and prizes were also distributed among the winning students who secured top positions in a spectrum of competitions organised in relation to the event that included but were not limited to Hussan-i-Qirat, calligraphy and essay competitions.

At the end, the staff chair of the literary society Prof Dr Muhammad Irfan thanked the chief guest as well as the audience for actively contributing towards successful celebration of the event.