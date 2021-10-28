Retrieved land handed over to affectees

PESHAWAR: The authorities on Wednesday handed over 2200 kanals of land to the Pakistan Air Force after it was illegally occupied by the locals.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday unearthed a maga scam of illegal occupation of thousands of kanals of land of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by the local influential people in Nowshera district.

An official said 2200 kanals of land was handed over to the officials in the PAF on Wednesday.

An official said the land where illegal construction was made and illegal housing schemes launched was awarded to the government for the Rashakai Special Economic Zone, CPEC City Housing Scheme, PAF Operational Requirement Land and University of Engineering and Technology.