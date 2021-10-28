 
October 28, 2021
Ringleader of land grabbers gang arrested in Mansehra

October 28, 2021

MANSEHRA: The police arrested the ringleader of a gang of land grabbers during a raid here on Wednesday. DPO said Mohammad Sadiar was arrested during a police action when he attempted to grab land in the Chitti Dehri area of the city.