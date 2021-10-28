Ringleader of land grabbers gang arrested in Mansehra

SUKKUR: Two people were killed in as many incidents of robberies in Khairpur and Qambher-Shahdadkot.A motorcyclist,...
SUKKUR: Nine people were killed in different road accidents in Sukkur and Mirpurkhas regions on Wednesday. Two...
SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police on Wednesday killed a wanted criminal in an encounter at Nizam Wahi near Mian Jo Goth....
BARA: The elders have asked the government to resolve the problems of the Shalobar tribe. Speaking at a press...
ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology has taken strong exception to an incident of displaying women as "hoors"...
ISLAMABAD: With only 1.34 percent positivity ratio, the country witnessed decline in per day positive cases, disease...