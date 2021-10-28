Thar Coal to be 10 times cheaper than imported coal, says Taj Haider

ISLAMABAD: Senator Taj Haider has claimed that per ton coal from Thar will cost only $27 per ton on the completion of the third phase as against $270 per ton of the imported coal.

Congratulating the Sindh government on the start of the third phase of Thar Coal mining project, Senator Taj Haider said electricity generation by the local coal would be the cheapest among all forms of electricity generation. “It is a pity that the government is busy in lashing out at the opposition and targeting the ECP, instead of commencing a rail link between Islamkot and Chor for transporting cheaper Thar Coal to other power plants,” Haider said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that Gypsum was already being produced from the ashes of the power plant at Thar and fertilizer would also be produced there.

He asserted that in terms of using per capita consumption of electricity, Pakistan stood at the bottom of the list, adding, “PTI government blamed the previous governments for setting up power plants producing excess electricity, but most of the areas in the country are still experiencing loadshedding half a day.” He criticised the federal government for showing apathy towards heavy transmission lines despite the closure of industrial units and accumulation of massive circular debt, adding the government was increasing electricity tariffs in line with the directives of IMF.