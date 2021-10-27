Protest against inflation on 29th will be historic: Bilawal

SUKKUR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday visited Sachal Colony, UC-3, where he attended a meeting hosted by President Muhammad Panjal Sanghi and General Secretary Ikhtiar.
Bilawal Bhutto was apprised of the problems of the area. Addressing the party members, he said that after the historic rise in inflation, unemployment and poverty in the country, the people need to be reminded of the role of PPP in such crises. He said the scheduled protest against inflation on 29th will be a historic.
