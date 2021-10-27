Geo TV drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat gets two billion views

KARACHI: This is the first time for any Pakistani entertainment that the Geo TV drama serial “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” got with a total of two billion views on the digital platform YouTube.

Eternal and invincible record has made its name. Pakistani entertainment’s winning drama serial “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” is now moving towards its completion. In the last episode of the play, hearts of impatient viewers are waiting for Mahi and Farhad to meet.

Will the duo of Feroz Khan and Iqra Aziz be able to cross the ocean of love in the beautiful direction of director Wajahat Hussain or will this story of love becomes immortal after being freed from the clutches of the world?

In the last episode of “Khuda Aur Mohabbat”, all this will be revealed to the viewers of Geo TV on Friday night at 8 o’clock. With over 200 million views of this drama on YouTube and the selfless love of the fans, it is not only an honour for Geo TV but also a manifestation of the full national and international acceptance of Seventh Sky Entertainment’s drama serial “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” in the Pakistani drama industry. A heartfelt thank you to the producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi and to Geo TV for the love of those who love “Khuda Aur Mohabbat”.