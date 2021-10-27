Double taxation is crime: Shehbaz

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has announced to oppose the government in the Parliament over price hike and any further increase in prices of petroleum products, LPG and other commodities.

“It is a violation of the fundamental constitutional rights of the people as the protection of the economic rights can’t be compromised,” Shehbaz said, adding that the government’s narrative of fixing the economy by making things more expensive was utter nonsense.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said a further increase of Rs 7 to 9 per litre in the prices of petroleum products was tantamount to economic murder of the common people. The leader of the opposition said that on October 16, 2021, the government inflicted injustice on the people by increasing the prices of petroleum products by Rs 12 per litre. “I have repeatedly warned that government must stop economic suicides otherwise the country may have to pay a heavy price,” Shehbaz said and maintained that by repeatedly bringing in mini-budgets, the government has proved that it does not have a solid, serious and viable economic plan. “The continuous failure of the government on the economic front was destroying the country as the purchasing power of the people had gone down, and under the constitution and law, double taxation is a crime but the government was arrogantly robbing the nation.”

“Taxes affect the purchasing power of the people and consequently hinders the national development. Get out on the streets and take away the power from the government,” he asked the nation.