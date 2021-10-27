Sana Mir declares Pakistan favourites

LAHORE: Former women’s team captain Sana Mir has said that Pakistan’s incredible win over India justified the favourites tag for the team green.

“It was incredible to see Pakistan beat India by ten wickets; I think every Pakistani has been waiting for this win for quite some time,” said Sana in a write up for the ICC.

“It was one of the most immaculate performances that I’ve seen from Pakistan’s men’s team, they were outstanding in all three departments; I don’t recall one mistake, they were quite brilliant.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi set the tone with the ball with the two big wickets at the top and he was really well supported by all the bowlers and there was great energy in the field.

“It felt like everyone knew exactly what their role was, there was a lot of clarity which I’m a big advocate of,” she added.

She further stated: “Mohammad Rizwan’s first six set the tone with the bat and I can say plenty about his partnership with Babar, but it won’t do justice to how well they batted.