Fog of dread

Smog is a huge challenge for Pakistan, especially Lahore. Over the past few years, Lahore’s weather condition has become progressively worse because of pollution. The biggest cause of this pollution is smoke caused by burning garbage, agricultural waste, etc. The situation deteriorates during winters when this smoke mingles with fog. Smog is a mixture of smoke and fog and causes illness as well as deaths of people.
The relevant authorities, especially those of Punjab should work to rid the country of this issue. They need to ban the burning of waste materials. If they do not take measures even now, the situation will only get worse in future.
Imtaiz Javid
Awaran
