Valuables worth millions taken away

LAHORE:Burglars took away valuables worth millions of rupees from a house in the Defence-B area. Thieves reportedly sneaked into the house of Yasir Khalil through a window. They climbed a wall to reach the window and broke down the safety grill to enter the house. The victim had gone to visit his ailing mother in her house.

In his complaint submitted with police, the victim said that when he returned home, he found the window broken and the valuables, including seven tola gold, cash, six mobile phones, imported perfumes and other cosmetics, missing from the house. Police have registered a case against the unidentified persons.

Factory burnt: Plastic material and other goods were burnt in a fire erupted in a plastic factory near Babu Sabu Chowk on Tuesday. The fire broke out in a shed which was filled with plastic material used for manufacturing purposes in the factory. Nearby people tried to control the fire but inflammable material turned it into a huge fire. Firefighters extinguished it. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Pharmacy: A robber looted a pharmacy on Allama Iqbal Road at Garhi Shahu on Tuesday. The robber stormed into the pharmacy and took the staff hostage. the suspect afterwards approached the cash counter and snatched the amount from it. He took away Rs100,000 from the pharmacy. Police registered a case.