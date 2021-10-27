FIR of KMC deputy director’s murder registered

Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against unidentified culprits in the case of the murder of a Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) deputy director, whose body was found a day earlier.

The case was registered at the Iqbal Market police station on the complaint of the victim’s relative. Police said the deceased, identified as Misbahul Islam, had been shot twice in the face by unidentified people, and his body was found in Orangi Town’s Hawwa Goth on Monday.

Police said the mobile phone or wallet of the victim was not found on his body, adding that he

was identified through the biometric system. They said the KMC official, who lived in the Federal B Area, had left the house for his office located at the Civic Centre, adding that he used to go to work with someone because he could not drive due to his diabetes and backbone issues.

Police also found two empty shells of a 30-bore pistol and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police. The investigators are trying to obtain the victim’s call detail record. His funeral prayers were offered in the Federal B Area and he was later laid to rest in a graveyard. The deceased is survived by two sons.