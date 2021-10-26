Haleem Adil Sheikh acquitted

SUKKUR: The Model Court, Mirpur Mathello, has acquitted the Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh, of charges of interference in disposal of government duties and attacking the police during the by-elections-2019 in Ghotki.

The Model Court, Mirpur Mathelo, on Monday announced its reserved verdict and acquitted Haleem Adil Sheikh for interfering with the disposal of government duties and attacking police during the by-elections-2019 in Ghotki. Haleem Adil Shaikh accused that the Ghotki Police of registering a false case against him during the NA-205 by-elections in 2019, when he tried to stop rigging at a women polling station, where police personnel were casting fake votes.

Talking to the media, the PTI leader said he was already acquitted from another case of interference in government duties in Kunri, while cases of blocking National Highway and the Gaddap incident were pending in the different courts.