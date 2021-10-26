Christian worker’s plea: PIC seeks response from law, HR depts

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission (PIC) has directed two departments to conduct an inquiry into non-provision of record about a legislative bill against forced conversion of religion, to a rights activist.
According to papers available with Jang, Boota Imtiaz, a Christian resident of Hyderabad, had applied to the Punjab Assembly on January 5 this year, seeking developments on the bill. Boota was informed that the assembly secretariat had not received the bill from the Ministry of Human Rights and Minorities’ Affairs.
When Boota applied to the rights ministry, he was told the bill was pending with the provincial law ministry. On contact, the law ministry told him it had not received any bill of the kind. On Boota’s application, the PIC directed the secretaries of the two departments to respond on the issue in 10 days.
