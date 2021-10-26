 
close
Tuesday October 26, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Awareness stressed to address child marriage issue

October 26, 2021

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a dialogue on Monday called for awareness and behavioural change to end harmful social practices such as child marriage. They were addressing a multi-faith dialogue on ending child marriage, said a press release. Blue Veins, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) and Child Welfare & Protection Commission hand organized the function.

More From Top Story
More From Latest