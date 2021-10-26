Balochistan cabinet dissolved, Bizenjo to be new CM

QUETTA: The Balochistan cabinet was on Monday dissolved after the resignation of Chief Minister Jam Kamal was approved. It was decided to make Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo the new chief minister of Balochistan. Following the approval of the resignation of Jam Kamal, the Balochistan chief secretary issued a notification to dissolve the provincial cabinet.

According to sources, BAP members have decided to elect Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo as the new chief minister and Jan Jamali as the new speaker of the Balochistan Assembly. The current speaker will resign after the assembly session and Balochistan Awami Party’s Jan Jamali will be elected as the new speaker.

It is to be noted that Baluchistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has resigned after a motion of no-confidence was filed against him and the numbers were met by the opposition and angry members.

Few days ago, the motion of no-confidence against the chief minister was tabled by Balochistan Awami party (BAP) members and the opposition. Out of 65 members of the House, 33 voted in favour of the motion.