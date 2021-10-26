 
Top three banks hold major chunk of federal, provincial deposits

By  Mehtab Haider
October 26, 2021
ISLAMABAD: The National Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab, and Askari Bank Limited are among the top three commercial banks holding the major chunk of deposits of federal and provincial governments as of June 30, 2021.

