35 test positive for COVID-19, no death in last 2 days

Rawalpindi: As many as 35 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from this region of the country in the last 24 hours including only four patients from Rawalpindi district and 31 from Islamabad Capital Territory while the virus has claimed no life from the region in the last two days.

The number of patients being tested positive and the number of active cases are on a continuous decline in the region showing the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreak is about to fade away. The positivity rate of the infection has also dropped down to around one per cent in the twin cities.

On Monday, there were only 569 active cases of the disease belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi district. In the first week of September this year, the number of active cases from the region was well over 8,500.

It is important that as many as 142,667 patients have so far been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities of which 2,133 have lost their lives. Confirmation of four more patients positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours took tally to 35,957 of which 34,591 have recovered while 1195 have lost their lives. On Monday, there were a total of 171 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, as many as 22 patients belonging to the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 149 were in home isolation on Monday.

On the other hand, a total of 106,710 patients have been tested positive for the illness from ICT of which 105,374 patients have recovered while 938 have lost their lives. On Monday, there were a total of 398 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.