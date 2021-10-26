Lakhodair Landfill site: Lord Mayor unhappy over poor management

LAHORE: Lord Mayor Lahore Col (retd) Mubashir Javed paid a surprise visit to Lakhodair Landfill site on Monday.

He expressed his dissatisfaction and anger over unsatisfactory performance of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) officers for poor management of country’s first ever scientific landfill site. Lord Mayor said the present landfill site was full of garbage and questioned the LWMC management that did they buy land for a new landfill site. He further questioned that how will they now procure land and who was responsible for delay in acquiring land for a new landfill site.

The Lord Mayor stated that Lakhodair Landfill site could affect the health of the surrounding residents. He also directed the LWMC management to start giving hard area allowance to the 80 employees working at the site as they were performing their duties by putting their lives in danger. Lord Mayor Lahore also announced an allowance of Rs 5,000 per month per employee.