Students highlight social issues thru art

LAHORE: Government College University Fine Arts Department students on Monday put on display their annual theses highlighting different social issues, including self-awareness, water shortage, importance of consent and environment pollution.

Around 19 final-year students of Bachelor in Fine Arts (Hons) displayed their projects comprising complete awareness and promotional material, including posters, documentaries, pamphlets and social media pages for raising awareness about social issues. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi was chief guest at the theses display.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor appreciated the artwork of the students, saying that they had adopted a comprehensive approach for the awareness and designed targeted campaigns on social issues. Fine Arts Department Chairperson Erfanullah Babar said most of the students had got jobs in reputed companies even before completion of their degrees which showed the success of GCU BFA (Hons) programme. The themes of student theses included “We Live Forever (#16Dec2014)”, “Art Bound”, “Heroes of Sky”, “Child Labour”, and “Monuments of Pakistan.”