DCs asked to make RED campaign a success

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Monday issued instructions to all deputy commissioners (DCs) to make successful the special corona vaccination campaign “Reach Every Door” (RED). Presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here, he said that the only solution to prevent coronavirus was taking precautions and vaccine. He directed the deputy commissioners to achieve the given targets and play their role in making the vaccination campaign a success. The chief secretary asked the officials to enhance awareness about the utility of the vaccine and also seek the help of ulema for the purpose. He said that all possible steps would be taken for protection of public health and the administrative secretaries would be assigned duties for overseeing the campaign.

Primary Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch gave briefing to the meeting and said that the special campaign would be continued till November 12, adding that a target had been set to vaccinate more than 15 million people during the drive. He said that more than 18,000 teams had been formed to vaccinate citizens at their doorsteps and for the campaign the Primary Healthcare Department has released Rs700 million funds that would be spent through health councils.

District assembly: After the restoration of local bodies, the first formal meeting of the district assembly was held in Town Hall here on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Lord Mayor Lahore Col (Retd) Mubashir Javed while 319 district members participated. The house started its business with recitation of Quran. The PML-N representatives kept on raising slogans in favour of their party.

While addressing the house, Lord Mayor Mubashir Javed said that he would solve people’s problems without any discrimination. He said every citizen was equal to him and his doors were open for all. PTI’s LG representatives said whatever time was left, all will work together for the welfare of people.

Later, the public representatives were briefed by the MCL officers on expenditure incurred in the last two years. The MCL officers also submitted details of development schemes from March 25, 2021 to date.

MoU signed: Punjab University (PU) and an NGO have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Under the MoU, Punjab University and MILKAR.com will enable students to undertake volunteer work for the betterment of society at large. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Head of MILKAR.com Dr Umar Saif, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Deans of various faculties, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram and others were present on the occasion.