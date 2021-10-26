Special Persons Bill to be passed by Dec 8: minister

LAHORE:The Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2021 will be passed before December 8 and a comprehensive law is being framed for special persons to cover all their demands and requirements.

He said this in a consultative meeting of Department of Social Welfare and Finance on Monday to discuss in detail the draft bill for the betterment of special persons. The Minister said that all stakeholders are being consulted on the direction of Lahore High Court. “We need to use the spirit of helping special people in practice instead of showing sympathy,” said the minister. Others present in the meeting were MPAs Sadia Sohail Rana, Sameera Ahmed, Zainab Umar Advocate, Secretary Social Welfare, Director General, Advocate General Punjab and Advocate Azhar Siddique apart from representatives of special persons and eminent personalities of different schools of thought.