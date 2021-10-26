‘Govt working to cut effects of inflation’

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information & Special Initiatives and spokesperson Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has said the government is fully aware of effects of inflation on lower strata.

Administration in Punjab is working strategically to minimise the effects of inflation under the leadership of Usman Buzdar and the Chief Secretary, he said. He said ongoing protests of opposition parties had nothing to do with inflation. Opposition is only fighting to serve their vested personal interests under the guise of public interest, he said while talking to the media on the occasion of inspecting the stock of imported low-price sugar at a government warehouse in Mughalpura.

ADCG Lahore and AC Shalimar Town briefed him through a special dashboard set up by the Punjab Information Technology Board for monitoring supply and demand of sugar in the market. Hasaan Khawar said that the government has imported 90,000 tons of sugar, out of which, two ships containing 59,000 tons of sugar has been offloaded. Under an integrated system, the cane commissioners have allotted quotas to all the districts, and sugar is being provided to deputy commissioners in all the districts according to their allotted quotas. This whole process is being effectively monitored with the help of modern technology, he said.

Replying to a question about change in government, he said that he has been hearing about in-house change in Punjab for the past three years. He also said that the govt was working to bring about reforms in the outdated system currently operating the markets. Hasaan Khawar was of the view that during PML-N regime, then CM had five camp offices but surprisingly, despite having a single CM office, the opposition now imagines four CM’s in Punjab.