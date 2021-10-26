Private schools help sought for measles, rubella drive

LAHORE:Punjab Health Services Director General Dr Haroon Jehangir sought support of Private Schools Management Association to vaccinate more and more children in the upcoming Measles and Rubella Catch-up Campaign 2021 here on Monday.

The Provincial Expanded Programme on Immunization organised a seminar with Unicef support in which members of Private Schools Management Association from across the province participated. Dr Haroon chaired the event. He said, “The Measles-Rubella campaign shall be conducted across the province from November 15 to 27. The Health Department Punjab is taking a lot of measures to ensure the health of children in the province. The support of Private Schools Management Association is very important for the campaign. All out resources shall be utilised to vaccinate maximum children.” President Private Schools Management Association Kashif Adeeb Javidani assured support from his organisation to make the MR campaign a success. Present in the event were Consultant Unicef Dr Muhammad Saeed Akhtar, Consultant Unicef Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Shad, Polio Officer Unicef Dr Faryal and Technical Office WHO Dr Nauman Khan.