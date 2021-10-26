UET Peshawar officers training concludes

PESHAWAR: A five days training for the administrative officers of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar concluded here at the Centre of Continuing Engineering Education Centre on Monday.
Dean, Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical and Industrial Engineering Prof. Dr Sahar Noor was the chief guest of the closing ceremony of the training held from 18th-25th October.
The objective was to offer an in-depth understanding of the University Act, statutes, professional ethics and communication skills.Prof. Dr Sahar Noor said the university is facing the governance crisis for which such training should be held frequently.
He urged the CEEC to conduct training for other officials as well so that the two important pillars of the university, including teaching faculty and administration work mutually for the wellbeing of the students. In the end, the chief guest distributed certificates amongst the participants who were from different sections.
