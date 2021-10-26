Breast cancer awareness session at UoP

PESHAWAR: A breast cancer awareness session was held on Monday at the main auditorium of the University of Peshawar with the collaboration of North-West General Hospital.

The purpose was to educate female students about the importance of early detection of breast cancer and its possible treatment.The session was attended by female students, professors and officials of NWGH, said a spokesman for the University of Peshawar.

Dr Shandana, head of the Radiology Department of the hospital, and her team began the session by giving an overview of breast cancer.It was followed by the screening methods such as self-examination, clinical breast examination and mammogram, and diagnostic procedures of breast cancer through multimedia presentations. On the occasion, UoP Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees thanked Dr Zia Ur Rehman, chief executive officer of the NWGH, and his team for conducting the session to raise awareness about breast cancer at the UoP campus.He emphasized on students to play a productive role in society by spreading the word and transferring the knowledge to other people on the disease and its treatment.