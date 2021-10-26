 
Tuesday October 26, 2021
World

Uzbek leader scores easy win

By  AFP
October 26, 2021

Tashkent: Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev cruised to victory on Monday in an election monitors ruled was "not truly competitive" despite some reforms in the authoritarian Central Asian state.

