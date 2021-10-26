 
Tuesday October 26, 2021
Child’s skeleton, abandoned siblings found in Texas

By  AFP
October 26, 2021

Houston: Three children were found "abandoned" in an apartment in the US city of Houston along with a body believed to be their dead brother, which had been in the unit with them for a year, police said on Monday.

The oldest child, aged 15, told authorities that his nine-year-old brother "had been dead for a year and his body was in the room next to his," the Harris County sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a Twitter statement.

