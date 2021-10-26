Umpires, scorers demand higher remuneration

KARACHI: Scorers and umpires are not happy with the fee structure of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the All Pakistan Inter-Club tournament which is in operation these days.

“In 2018 for the inter-club event, the scorers got Rs1500 and the umpires received Rs2000 per match,” a source told ‘The News’.

“Besides, they were provided Rs300 for lunch. But now in 2021 the situation is that umpires are being given Rs1500 and the scorers Rs1200. They are getting nothing for lunch,” the source added.

“Look everything is now more expensive than in 2018. In regions where scorers and umpires don’t get big matches, club cricket is our only source of income. If you cut our fee how are we supposed to survive!” a source said.