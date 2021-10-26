Engro Fertilizers gets award

ISLAMABAD: Engro Fertilizers received largest taxpayer award in the fertilizer sector of Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) awarded Engro Fertilizers the largest taxpayer award in a ceremony to appreciate contributions of leading taxpayers and business institutions in the development of economy, while also highlighting the government’s efforts to facilitate taxpayers.

Nadir Qureshi, CEO of Engro Fertilizers, received the award from President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, who was the chief guest on the occasion. Qureshi appreciated the government for enabling the domestic fertilizer sector to provide adequate and affordable supply of urea to farmers in Pakistan, despite steep rise in the international prices.

“Continued support from the government will ensure farmer well-being and even higher tax contributions from the fertilizer industry,” he added.