PIA flies to Fujairah

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started its flights to Fujairah (UAE) from three major cities of Pakistan, a statement said on Monday. The national flag carrier to operate three flights a week to Fujairah with one flight each from Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar using its Boeing 777 aircraft.
The first flight PK243 carrying 296 passengers took off from Allama Iqbal International Airport on Monday morning. The passengers of the flight were seen off by PIA District Manager Lahore Dr. Abdul Muqaddam Khan and Station Manager Ali Abbas Shah along with other officials of the airline.
The passengers thanked CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik and the airline's marketing team for initiating flights to Fujairah.
